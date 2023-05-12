Janelle Monáe announces first album in five years – featuring ‘freea**mothaf**** anthem’

Janelle Monáe has announced her first album in five years. The 37-year-old singer and actress’ “The Age of Pleasure” record comes with a new single called “Lipstick Lover” – the release of which the Emmy-winner teased on Wednesday with a short clip of her emerging from a shallow pool as the track played in the background.

She said in a statement released on Thursday about the upcoming album, set for release on 9 June: “As we enter into The Age Of Pleasure ‘Lipstick Lover’ is our freea**mothaf**** anthem inspired by f.a.m. for f.a.m. Watch video: “This is our audio oasis made with love and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you.”

Her promo clip, in which she wore a soaked see-through t-shirt with the word “Pleasure” emblazoned on it, rapidly went viral. The promotional imagery that was released with her statement – showing Monáe with her bare chest covered by her hands holding two red flowers – seems to be a nod to a popular 1972 poster for Jamaica tourism featuring Trinidadian model Sintra Bronte. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle “Jane” Monáe (@janellemonae) Monáe recently previewed ‘Lipstick Lover’ by performing it at her Met Gala after-party at the Boom Boom Room above the Standard Hotel in New York.

She hinted at its title by declaring at the bash: “Tonight, this year, we are in the age of motherf****** pleasure. We’re actively doing the things that make us feel good, unapologetically.” Rolling Stone said about the single: “Fittingly, ‘Lipstick Lover’ is her take on romantic reggae, an ode to a moment of queer intimacy dotted with sugary harmonies and an earworm hook.” The song includes the raunchy lines: “I seen it from the back and I’m excited, tell me whatchu do when we walk up in the room – I hope it’s something nasty, we can try it. I really got a thing for my lipstick lover, lover, lover, lover.”