Janet Jackson 'creates a non-toxic working environment'

Janet Jackson is determined to create a "non-toxic working environment" for her upcoming tour. The 56-year-old singer plans to follow the example of Beyoncé, who previously vetted producers and rejected songs by artists for her 'Renaissance' album if they faced abuse or harassment allegations.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Janet is taking a leaf out of Beyonce’s book and is implementing #MeToo checks as she prepares for her 'Together Again' tour. "The checks will see everyone from her dancers and band mates to crew and general staff vetted to ensure they don’t have a history of abuse. Watch video:

"It’s not cheap to do but for Janet and those close to her, creating a safe and kind work environment is more important than profits. "She also wants a completely non-toxic working environment for all her staff and by implementing these early checks she is eradicating the risk." Jackson is absolutely determined that nothing will derail her upcoming tour.

The insider explained: "Janet’s 'Together Again' tour is expected to generate over £70 million and will be a massive event. A show that big and of the scale Janet plans cannot ­afford anything to happen to it. "Janet is determined everyone working on the tour can be completely comfortable and that they are in a safe environment." In December, Jackson announced details of “Together Again”, her first tour in four years.

