Janet Jackson speaks at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. Picture: AP

Janet Jackson says her late brother Michael Jackson's legacy will continue through his fans.



The 53-year-old star has chosen not to comment on the controversial 'Finding Neverland' documentary, which features allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who alleged that the King of Pop sexually abused them as children.





But the 'Control' hitmaker has no doubt that the 'Thriller' singer - who died in 2009 - will always be adored by his fans because of the "impact" he and the Jackson family have had on the world.





In a rare interview, Janet told The Sunday Times magazine: "It [Michael's legacy] will continue.





"I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world.





"I hope I'm not sounding arrogant in any way -- I'm just stating what is.





"It's really all God's doing, and I'm just thankful for that."





Janet and Michael's siblings Tito, Marlon and Jackie Jackson, and his nephew Taj have defend Michael.





Tito's son Taj, 45, claimed that the family did not wish to "put more energy" into the claims against their late relative because they don't want to draw any more attention to the documentary.





During their appearance on 'CBS This Morning', Taj said: "There's a fear to put more energy to it and more eyeballs to it.





"That's why Janet (his aunt) hasn't said anything, because she doesn't want to make it any bigger."





The siblings stated that they know the 'Man in the Mirror' hitmaker was not a sexual predator and accused the Channel 4 documentary, which aired in March, of spinning lies.





Jackie, 68, said: "I don't have to see the documentary ... I know my brother. I know what he stood for, what he was all about ... People that really know him, they know the truth."





Marlon, 62, added: "This documentary is not telling the truth. "There has not been one piece of evidence that corroborates their story."





Taj went on to explain that he believes the 'Billie Jean' singer had a "naivete" about how "odd" it was for him to sleep in the same bed as the children who stayed at his Neverland Ranch in Santa Barbara, but insisted that it was "very innocent".





He said: "I grew up in it, so for me it wasn't odd. You know, I think, to the outside world, yes, I think it can be odd. I mean, I'm not oblivious to what it sounds like.





"But when you're actually there in that atmosphere and you're around it, and you're watching movies with his kids, whether it's 'Little Rascals' or 'Three Stooges', and you're watching these things, it's like, it's very innocent."





Taj added that he believes the accusers have filmed 'Finding Neverland' for the money despite them insisting they will not profit from the film.





He said: "It's always been about money. I hate to say it when it's my uncle, it's almost like they see a blank cheque."





Robson alleged he was sexually abused by Michael from the age of seven until 14, while Safechuck - who previously testified on Jackson's behalf when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1993 - claimed he was a victim from the age of 10 until he hit puberty.





Michael's fans hit out at the allegations in the documentary and hours after it premiered, Michael's estate - who co-produced the movie with Channel 4 - lashed out at Safechuck and Robson, calling them "perjurers" and "admitted liars".



