Jared Leto lost his Oscar

Jared Leto's Oscar has been missing for three years, "magically disappearing" when he moved house. The 49-year-old star won the Best Supporting Actor honour for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club” at the 2014 Academy Awards but he has recently learned the statuette "somehow just magically disappeared" when he moved house in Los Angeles. He said: "I found out that it's been missing for three years. I didn't know that — I don't think anyone wanted to tell me. "It could be somewhere, but everyone's searched for it high and low. "I hope it's in good hands wherever it is. We haven't seen it for quite some time."

And the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman admitted it was a "good possibility" that it had been stolen.

Asked by “Late Late Show” host James Corden if he thought someone had taken it, he said: "I think it's a good possibility, it's not something someone accidentally throws in the trash."

The “Little Things” actor hopes the trophy is being taken care of as it was already "beat up" from being passed around his friends when he won.

He recalled: "I remember the night I got it, I passed it around to so many people. It was beat up and scratched up, but people had fun taking pictures with it. It's nice to share it so hopefully, someone is taking good care of it."

Jared previously admitted the Oscar had taken a knock when he dropped it on a set of stairs after the ceremony.

He said: "True story: I was letting some of the people that I work with take a picture with the Oscar. I was carrying it down the stairs and, boom, I hit it against the railing and put a little nick in the back of it."