Jason Derulo accused of making 'sexual advances' toward aspiring singer

Jason Derulo has been accused of making "unconscionable sexual advances" toward an aspiring musician. Emaza Gibson has filed a complaint against the 34-year-old singer in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that he "maliciously" promised her success in the music business.

Ron Zambrano, Gibson's attorney, said in a statement: "Mr Derulo’s behaviour toward this young artist was despicable. "He not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal." Gibson claims that she initially considered Derulo to be a "mentor [and] supervisor".

The musician alleges that he reached out to her in 2021 with the promise of a record deal but that their relationship soured after she rejected his sexual advances. Gibson, 25, told 'NBC News': "I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking.

"I have anxiety; I’m traumatised. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing." Gibson claims that Derulo expected "sex in exchange for success".

The musician also claims that she rejected his advances and that she eventually stopped communicating with him. Gibson said: "I’m just trying to fight for what’s right, because what was done to me was not okay. And I wouldn’t want anybody else to go through what I went through. "They wasted my time. They promised me things. ... ‘Forget the contract.’ That’s what I was told. But if I wasn’t going to do, if I wasn’t doing my part according to this contract, I would be in trouble. I would be held accountable."

In September 2022, Gibson was informed that her employment with Atlantic Records and Future History, Derulo's label, had been terminated. Gibson's complaint alleges that she's suffered from breakdowns, weight loss, insomnia and mood swings. The aspiring star also claims that she's sought mental health treatment and was even diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.