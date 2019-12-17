Jason Derulo claims his penis was edited out of the 'Cats' movie.
The 30-year-old singer - who recently lashed out at Instagram for removing a revealing picture of him in his underwear - believes that his "anaconda" was removed from 'Cats', where he plays Rum Tug Tugger, in post-production.
SiriusXM radio host Andy Cohen said: "You're in tights in 'Cats,' it makes me think maybe they..."
Jason replied: "CGI'd the d**k out? Yeah, they did."
Andy asked: "You think that they airbrushed your penis out of the 'Cats' [movie]? and Jason confirmed: "125 per cent. To make it as cat-like as possible, I think that's what it was about, you know?"