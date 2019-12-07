Jason Derulo wants more than R7.3 million if he's to do porn.
The 30-year-old singer was reportedly offered the lump sum to strip off after he compared his bulge to an anaconda - one of the world's largest snakes - earlier this week, but he's joked that he'll need a lot of cash to whack out his manhood.
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, Jason uploaded a screenshot of a news article explaining the reported deal he'd been offered, and he captioned it: "Imma need a wayyyy bigger bag than that (sic)"
The "Swalla" hitmaker drew attention to his bits last week when he lashed out at Instagram for taking down a photograph of him in a pair of tiny pants because it breeched their "nudity and sexual activity" guidelines.
The hunk uploaded a screenshot of the warning he received from the photo-sharing site and captioned it: "F*k u mean? I have underwear on... I can't help my size.. #bringbackAnaconda (sic)."