Jason Mitchell. Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Jason Mitchell has been fired from 'The Chi'. The 32-year-old actor has been dropped from his Showtime series - which was recently renewed for a third season - and also axed from 'Desperados', a Netflix movie which he was due to take the lead in, amid allegations of "inappropriate behaviour".

And that's not all, as both his agency, UTA and management company Authentic Talent & Literary Management, confirmed to Deadline they have dropped him as a client.

According to the website, Jason was first dropped from 'Desperados' after producers received information about an alleged off-set incident, which they investigated "Immediately and thoroughly".

Word of the mystery incident then spread to producers of 'The Chi', causing Fox 21 TV Studios to decide not to pick up the actor's option to return as wannabe restaurant owner Brandon for the third season.

Deadline also claimed Jason had previously been investigated over alleged inappropriate behaviour with a female co-star on the show but that had been resolved.

In 2016, the 'Straight Outta Compton' actor was investigated for assault when he was accused of slamming a woman to the ground in a Boston hotel.

Despite confirmation from the projects and agencies about the 'Mudbound' star's axing, none of them have commented as to why he was dropped.

Jason has also not yet spoken out about his mysterious firing.