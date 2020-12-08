Jason Momoa gifts ‘Aquaman’ trident to young cancer patient

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Jason Momoa has gifted an ‘Aquaman’ trident to the young cancer patient he FaceTimed with last month. The ‘Aquaman’ star reached out to a seven-year-old boy named Danny Sheehan last month to have a one-on-one FaceTime call with him, after he saw a clip of the youngster unwrapping a toy from the hit Marvel movie, and decided to do something nice to brighten his day. And now, Jason has surprised Danny yet again, this time with an array of ‘Aquaman’ memorabilia, including a large trident and a figurine of Jason’s titular character. Posting several pictures of Danny with his haul on Instagram, Jason wrote: “Wanted to share a picture of this amazing boy Danny Sheehan, Natalie his mom sent me this today. I wanted to say thanks to Andy Smith @sideshowcollectibles for putting some action figures and toys together for Danny and @wbpictures for sending over a Aquaman trident “Mahalo to Everyone involved and the Sheehan family Aloha J (sic)”

Danny’s mother, Natalie Sheehan, told Yahoo! Entertainment her son was left “speechless” by the gifts.

She added: “My reaction was one of sheer delight, surprise and gratitude. Danny had a rough week this week, so it was great to see him so lively and excited.”

When Jason, 41, FaceTimed Danny last month, the actor promised to gift him one of his tridents, and also said he would take the youngster dolphin riding one day.

And in a message shared alongside a video of their conversation, Jason wrote: “So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer. I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his go fund me is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO . Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident ! Aloha J (sic)”

Danny was diagnosed with pineoblastoma - which is a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer - in 2017.