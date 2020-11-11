Jason Momoa was broke after 'Game of Thrones' ended

Jason Momoa has claimed his family were "starving" and he was "completely in debt" after his stint on “Game of Thrones”. The “Aquaman” star - who played Khal Drogo in the first season of the hit HBO series in 2011 - has revealed he went through a period of hardship after his character was killed off and he struggled to put food on the table. Jason - who has Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11, with wife Lisa Bonet - told InStyle magazine: “I mean, we were starving after 'Game of Thrones'. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.” The 41-year-old actor has since starred in a series of blockbuster franchises, including playing the titular role in 2018's DC superhero flick “Aquaman”, which is getting a sequel in 2022.

He first portrayed the half-human, half-Atlantean in 2016's “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, and reprised the role for 2017's “Justice League”, before “Aquaman”.

Jason's upcoming roles include portraying Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded remake of sci-fi classic “Dune”.

The upcoming big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel also stars the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgard.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the Hollywood star will voice Frosty the Snowman in Warner Bros. and Stampede Ventures' upcoming flick.

The “Braven” actor will play a CGI version of iconic festive character in the CG/live-action picture.

“Frosty the Snowman” started life as the festive hit of the same name by Walter 'Jack' Rollins and Steve Nelson, which was first recorded by Gene Autry and the Cass County Boys in 1950.

Frosty went on to get his own TV adaptations, with the late Jackie Vernon portraying the snowman until his death in 1987.

Bill Fagerbakke took over for 2005's “The Legend of Frosty the Snowman”.

Whilst a 1992 sequel to the song, “Frosty Returns”, saw John Goodman voice a more sardonic Frosty.