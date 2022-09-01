Jason Oppenheim is more ‘open’ to idea of being a husband than a father

Jason Oppenheim is more “open” to the idea of being a husband than a father. The 45-year-old reality star previously dated “Selling Sunset” co-star Chrishell Stause but is now in a relationship with model Marie-Lou Nurk and said there is "no pressure" to have children just yet.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said: “I’m more open to being a husband than I am a father right now. I like the idea that there’s no pressure or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us.” Watch video: Nurk said when it comes to the idea of having children, she feels the same as Oppenheim and does not plan on becoming a mother in the next decade.

In the joint interview, she told “People”: “I think for the next 10 years, I’m good. And that’s a long time, so I’m not even thinking about it yet!” Meanwhile, Oppenheim said he and Stause – who has since struck up a relationship with musician G Flip back in May – are in a “really good place” and although she has met his new girlfriend, the pair are unlikely to hang out with his each other. He said: “Chrishell and I are in a really good place. We’re both in love and happy for each other. (Chrishell and Marie-Lou) are probably not going to hang out, but they’re cool (with each other).”

Story continues below Advertisement

Oppenheim – who split from Stause in December last year after less than a year of dating, has said that he was the one who “let the relationship down” by not being quite there when it came to the idea of having a family. Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim in ‘Selling Sunset’ season 5. Picture: Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022 He said: “I just think I let the relationship down. I knew what she wanted from the beginning, and she was very upfront and honest about what she was looking for. “It was such a mature and honest relationship, and I definitely leaned into the idea of having a family for the first time in my life really, like that seriously.

Story continues below Advertisement