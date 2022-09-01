Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, September 1, 2022

Jason Oppenheim is more ‘open’ to idea of being a husband than a father

Jason Oppenheim.

Published 36m ago

Jason Oppenheim is more “open” to the idea of being a husband than a father.

The 45-year-old reality star previously dated “Selling Sunset” co-star Chrishell Stause but is now in a relationship with model Marie-Lou Nurk and said there is "no pressure" to have children just yet.

He said: “I’m more open to being a husband than I am a father right now. I like the idea that there’s no pressure or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us.”

Nurk said when it comes to the idea of having children, she feels the same as Oppenheim and does not plan on becoming a mother in the next decade.

In the joint interview, she told “People”: “I think for the next 10 years, I’m good. And that’s a long time, so I’m not even thinking about it yet!”

Meanwhile, Oppenheim said he and Stause – who has since struck up a relationship with musician G Flip back in May – are in a “really good place” and although she has met his new girlfriend, the pair are unlikely to hang out with his each other.

He said: “Chrishell and I are in a really good place. We’re both in love and happy for each other. (Chrishell and Marie-Lou) are probably not going to hang out, but they’re cool (with each other).”

Oppenheim – who split from Stause in December last year after less than a year of dating, has said that he was the one who “let the relationship down” by not being quite there when it came to the idea of having a family.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim in ‘Selling Sunset’ season 5. Picture: Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

He said: “I just think I let the relationship down. I knew what she wanted from the beginning, and she was very upfront and honest about what she was looking for.

“It was such a mature and honest relationship, and I definitely leaned into the idea of having a family for the first time in my life really, like that seriously.

“But at the end of the day, I had to be honest with myself and I didn’t feel like I was there.”

Bang Showbiz

Bang Showbiz