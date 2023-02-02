Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde in child support dispute

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are locked in a fresh dispute over child support. The former couple, who have Otis, nine, and Daisy, six, together, were told last summer that judges in New York and California had ruled that all custody issues should be handled in Australia, but the “Ted Lasso” actor's lawyer, Bill Beslow, has made a request that child support issues be dealt with in the Big Apple.

According to TMZ, the attorney went to court on January 4 and the judge has set a hearing for February 15, but the “Don’t Worry Darling” director is “baffled” by the move and wants custody and child support to be decided in Los Angeles. Watch video: Her legal team have filed documents asking the judge to dismiss her ex-husband’s request, so all issues involving the children can be handled in Los Angeles instead.

The 47-year-old actor is said to not want to receive child support from Wilde, and he is willing to pay her a “reasonable amount”, to be decided either by the two of them, or by the judge. The 38-year-old actress-and-director recently expressed her frustration that people thought she had abandoned her kids because she has been working since she and Sudeikis split in 2020. She said: “I share custody of my kids with my ex. People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me.

“The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.” Wilde insisted the public does not see her with her kids as she “doesn’t let them get photographed”. She added: “Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?”