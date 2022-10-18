Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde slam ex-nanny for ‘false and scurrilous accusations’

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have released a joint statement slamming their children’s former nanny over “false and scurrilous accusations”. The former couple hit back after their ex-employee – who worked for them for more than three years – gave an interview to the “Daily Mail” in which she made a series of accusations including one about Sudeikis’s behaviour amid the breakdown of his relationship with Wilde, and said she had been fired by the “Ted Lasso” actor.

They told “Page Six” on Monday: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.” The pair accused the nanny of a “now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues”, saying it has “reached its unfortunate apex”. Watch video:

They said: “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.” Wilde, 38, co-parents children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, with 47-year-old Sudeikis. The actress has denied leaving Sudeikis for ex-One Direction singer Harry, 28, whom she met while he starred in her “Don’t Worry Darling” film which she directed.

She and Styles were first romantically linked in January 2021 after they were seen holding hands at his friend Jeff Azoff’s wedding in California. Wilde told the new issue of “Elle” magazine people assume she has “abandoned” the two children she shares with Jason, but said the truth was she goes to great lengths to stop them being photographed. She said: “I share custody of my kids with my ex. People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me.

“The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.” Wilde said the public does not see her with her kids as she “doesn’t let them get photographed”, saying: “Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?” The ex couple got engaged in 2013, but they publicly announced they had split in November 2020.