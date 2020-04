'Jaws' actor Lee Fierro dies of coronavirus at 91

Lee Fierro, the actor best known for playing Mrs Kintner in Steven Spielberg's cult creature feature "Jaws", has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 91. According to The Martha's Vineyard Times, a small service is being planned by Fierro's family in Ohio, what with social distancing strictures in place during these times of coronavirus pandemic. There are plans for a memorial service in island of Martha's Vineyard at a later date, reports variety.com. A resident of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, said Fierro had been living at an assisted care facility in Ohio when she died.

Sad to hear about Lee Fierro passing away. Surely holds the title to one of films greatest ever slaps?



Rest in peace Miss Kintner pic.twitter.com/5Hd0QSmfR2 — Robert Parry (@Robert19203) April 5, 2020

Actress Lee Fierro played Mrs. Kintner in JAWS. In the movie, her son died because the government didn’t take action to a looming threat fast enough. Today, Lee died of COVID-19 for the same reason. The government failed her in the movies AND in life. pic.twitter.com/Yjib2lwipO — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) April 6, 2020

In "Jaws", Fierro's character was the mother of Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees), the second victim of the great white shark. In the 1975 film, after her son is attacked off the shore of Amity Island, she walks up to police chief Brody (Roy Scheider) and slaps him in a memorable scene. She also reprised her role as the character in "Jaws: The Revenge" in 1987.

While shooting "Jaws" in Martha's Vineyard, Fierro was a drama teacher at the Island Theatre Workshop, where she mentored hundreds of aspiring actors. She spent more than 25 years as the artistic director, and she continued helping out well into her 80s. Fierro moved to Ohio in 2017 to be closer to her family.