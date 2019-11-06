Jay Z. Picture: Instagram

Jay Z sent out invites to the upcoming Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Dinner and the gifts accompanying them had tweeps shook. The "APESH* T" rapper sent out Daytona Rolex watches worth R592 000 and Ace of Spades Gold Champagne bottles worth R5 000 each with the VIP invitation to the gala dinner taking place next week.

Among those lucky enough to receive a VIP invite were Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages the rappers posted their lavish gifts on their Stories.

Swizz Beatz. Video: Instagram Stories

Swizz Beatz. Picture: Instagram Stories

Meek Mill. Picture: Instagram Stories

Tweeps praised Jay Z for doing things differently. Although the invitations may seem expensive to many of us, that's small change considering his wealth.