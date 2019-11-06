Jay Z. Picture: Instagram

Jay Z sent out invites to the upcoming Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Dinner and the gifts accompanying them had tweeps shook. 

The "APESH* T" rapper sent out Daytona Rolex watches worth R592 000 and Ace of Spades Gold Champagne bottles worth R5 000 each with the VIP invitation to the gala dinner taking place next week. 

Among those lucky enough to receive a VIP invite were Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz. 

Taking to their respective Instagram pages the rappers posted their lavish gifts on their Stories.
Tweeps praised Jay Z for doing things differently. Although the invitations may seem expensive to many of us, that's small change considering his wealth.

The Shawn Carter Foundation is an initiative founded in 2003 by Gloria Carter and her son, Jay Z as a public charity. 

The foundation supports initiatives to empower youth and communities in need through the Foundation’s programs: scholarship fund, college prep and exposure, international exposure, professional development, scholar support and community & goodwill programs. 

On November 15-16, the foundation will host The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. 

It will feature a Pre-Gala Dinner Cocktail Reception, dinner, auction, and a Post-Gala Benefit Concert, featuring a performance by 15X Grammy Award winning Icon- Alicia Keys. All proceeds raised during the Gala Dinner will  benefit The Shawn Carter Foundation.