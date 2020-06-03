Jay-Z takes out newspaper ads for George Floyd

Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation have taken out a number of newspaper advertisements in honour of George Floyd.

The 50-year-old rapper and his company Roc Nation have had the full-page ads published in the likes of the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, The Denver Post, and the Philadelphia Enquirer, with more still to be printed over the coming days.

The black and white advertisement includes a passage from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1965 Selma address.

It reads: "Only way we can really achieve freedom is to somehow hunker the fear of death. But if a man has not discovered something that he will die for, he isn't fit to live.

"Deep down in our nonviolent creed is the conviction -- that there are some things so dear, so things so precious, so things so eternally true, that they are worth dying for.