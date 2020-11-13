Jeannie Mai is 'dong well' after undergoing emergency surgery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Jeannie Mai's fiancé Jeezy says she's "dong well" after undergoing emergency surgery for epiglottitis. The TV presenter had to quit “Dancing with the Stars” last week due to being admitted to hospital for the operation, after she was diagnosed with the potentially life-threatening condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs. The “Real” host's partner appeared on the show on Thursday to give an update on her recovery and also recalled the scary moment when she "couldn't breathe". He said: “I thank y’all for y’all prayers and y’all support. “She’s doing well; she’s eating everything in the house. But she’s definitely doing well.”

Detailing exactly what happened, he said: “She began to get sick. She had some problems with her throat and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good.

“It happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing. She woke up one morning and got up before me and I got up and went behind her, and I saw her, and she couldn’t breathe. I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room … they found something, but they didn’t know.”

Jeezy added: "So we actually went to another doctor … The doctor immediately looked at her and told her, ‘You’re done with “Dancing with the Stars”; you’re done. This is life-threatening and if you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.'”

Jeannie was warned her throat would have "closed" if she hadn't had the life-saving operation when she did.

Shortly after her surgery, she wrote on Instagram: "I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition.

“What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days. (sic)"

The 41-year-old star was "devastated" that she had to leave the dancing competition early.

She added: "Although I am grateful to be recovering safely, I can't lie... I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way.

“Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I've gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters.

“To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I’m sorry you don't get to make fun of my moves anymore while I share my life gems on how to be a grown up. Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!! And more good news?

“My thumbs still work hunnay, so I can spread my 20 votes across these final 8 superstar teams!!! Please everyone, TONIGHT watch for your fave #DWTS couple killen it in the ballroom cuz #TeamDreamofJeannie, we gotta share our love and VOTE!!!(sic)"