Jeannie Mai 'recovering safely' after emergency surgery

TV presenter Jeannie Mai is recovering after she made it "safely" out of her emergency surgery, but the 41-year-old star is still "devastated" she had to end her time on “Dancing with the Stars”. The TV presenter had to quit “Dancing with the Stars' this week due to being admitted to hospital for the operation, after she was diagnosed with epiglottis - a potentially life-threatening condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs - and she is grateful to her surgeon after the op was a success. In a caption attached to a picture of Jeannie lying in her hospital bed, she wrote on Instagram: "I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. “I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. “What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days. (sic)"

While the 41-year-old star is glad to be on the mend after going under the knife, she feels "devastated" that her time on the dancing show is over.

She added: "Although I am grateful to be recovering safely, I can't lie... I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way. Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure.

“I've gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters. To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I’m sorry you don't get to make fun of my moves anymore while I share my life gems on how to be a grown up.

“Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!! And more good news?

“”My thumbs still work hunnay, so I can spread my 20 votes across these final 8 superstar teams!!! Please everyone, TONIGHT watch for your fave #DWTS couple killen it in the ballroom cuz #TeamDreamofJeannie, we gotta share our love and VOTE!!!

#TeamReachForTheSkai

#TeamSellingIt

#TeamLOCOmotion

#TeamBriJo

#TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance

#TeamPrettyMessedUp

#TeamBeNeevers

#TeamDaNelly LEGGGGGO (sic)"

Jeannie's professional partner Brandon Armstrong wrote: "Listen here my little Gus Gus! There is no other fainting goat I would have rather had this experience with! (sic)"

“Dancing With The Stars” said in a statement: "Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery."

Monday's episode of the show had been due to feature a double elimination but just one couple, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated.