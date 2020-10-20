Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma but has been given a "good prognosis". The 70-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce he is starting treatment for the cancer that develops in the cells of the immune system known as lymphocytes. Bridges channelled his iconic character The Dude from “The Big Lebowski” to update his fans on his health and shared that "the prognosis is good". The Oscar-winner wrote: "As the Dude would say.. New S*** has come to light. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.

“I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

The “True Grit” star has been inundated with well-wishes since announcing his diagnosis.

Academy Award-winner Patricia Arquette wrote: "Sending you and your family love and healing."

Comedienne Kathy Griffin tweeted: "Jeff, sending you the wish, the hope, that you get everything you need and anything you want."

“Star Trek” star George Takei added: "You’re a fighter. You can beat this."

Bridges thanked everyone for their messages of support and also reminded his fellow Americans to make sure they vote in the upcoming presidential election on November 3.

