Jeffree Star claims his ex-boyfriend stole from him

Controversial make-up mogul Jeffree Star says ex-boyfriend André Marhold stole from him. The Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner set the internet on fire last month when he debuted Marhold on his Instagram page since Star has been surrounded by several racism scandals. Speculation began over the reasons Marhold might be dating Star, with some saying he was only with him to secure a bag. It seems they might have been on to something. Taking to Snapchat, the beauty guru YouTuber said he broke up with Marhold because he was lying to him about who he was. He also claimed that some of his luxury luggage, including some Louis Vuitton bags, was stolen.

UPDATE: Jeffree Star addresses being robbed by his boyfriend Andre Marhold on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/OOYwxe6EUf — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 1, 2020

In addition, Star jumped in on one of Marhold’s Instagram Lives, commenting: “Hey! Since you can't answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back that you stole from my house??

“What kind of lowlife f****** scum does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, just ask.”

Jeffree Star’s boyfriend has allegedly robbed him. pic.twitter.com/OZa6r2wpAv — HĪPMAGAZINE.ORG (@hipmagazineorg) September 30, 2020

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Marhold decided to spill some tea about their relationship on his backup Instagram account.

He posted a picture of himself and Star together on his main feed, with the caption: “I JUST NEEDED A BAG”.

In the Instagram Stories, Marhold claims that the reason Star broke up with his previous boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt, was because he had sex with one of Schwandt’s friends.

Furthermore, he said Star approached him and offered him expensive gifts for his time, and that he had proof of this exchange.

UPDATE: Jeffree Star’s ex-boyfriend Andre Marhold says Jeffree offered him expensive things to hang out with him. He also elaborates on how Jeffree cheated on Nate with his friend. These stories were posted hours ago to Andre’s backup Instagram and were just sent in. pic.twitter.com/B54HqL1MAN — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 1, 2020

Marhold also posted a screengrab from Star where he states that his lawyers have screengrabbed his IG stories and that he was in breach of an alleged non-disclosure agreement and that he just wants his stuff back.