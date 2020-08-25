Jeffree Star leaves tweeps confused about his new basketball player boyfriend

Controversial makeup mogul Jeffree Star has caused a stir on social media again with posts of his new supposed boyfriend. The Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner initially teased his new bae with a picture of him sitting on the then-unknown man’s lap. Twitter detectives quickly used his tattoos to figure out who he was and discovered that he was a basketball player named André Marhold, who plays for a team in Germany. View this post on Instagram Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year 💯🙏🏼 A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on Aug 22, 2020 at 3:13pm PDT Star followed this by posting pictures of him and Marhold together seemingly confirming his new man on his Instagram Stories. André Marhold. Picture: Instagram Jeffree Star and André Marhold. Picture: Instagram Tweeps were left shocked since Star has been involved in several racists scandals and recently had to apologise again after the fallout of Dramageddon involving Tati Westbrook, James Charles and Shane Dawson. Many users also speculated that he was paying Marhold to date him.

“What Jeffree Star is doing is ultra calculated. I hate to even help his name trend, but I just want his fans to know we see that foot faced trailer park corpse bride exploiting racial tension to sell products,” said @tomorrowmanx.

“Bye im not even finna stay for this,“ commented @DivergentKween

“not jeffree star getting exposed for being a racist.. and then go gets a black boyfriend to prove he isn’t racist... oh lawd-,” said @leanngrll.

“nobody cares that Andre Marhold is gay either... the n*gga is a sellout. out of all the cute ass gay men you could’ve dated you chose scary looking ass, racist *ss JEFFREE STAR?,” commented @ohthatstybaby.

“not people crying that the internet “outed” jeffree star’s new pay-rolled companion aka boyfriend. please. jeffree uploaded a photo of his visible sleeve tattoo to 15 MILLION people and they then made the connection. the only person who outed him was jeffree,“ said @jxeker

Responding to these accusations Star said: “I know it’s devastating news for some people, but I don’t give money to anyone I’m dating or anyone who is f*cking me. Work on your own insecurities sis, I’m not the problem “