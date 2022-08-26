Jena Malone says it was ‘so nice’ to come out as pansexual

Jena Malone says it felt good to come out as pansexual. The “Adopting Audrey” star had “been thinking” about being open about being attracted to people of all genders before she made the declaration to her 300 000 followers on social media.

The 37-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter: “It felt so nice. I’ve been thinking about it for a while. The sexual journey is so beautiful. I mean, all of the identity journeys are so cool. “I feel like I’m a little bit late to the game in being able to have less shame.” Malone admitted she had “been loving” getting to know herself better and how she fits into “the human experience”.

Watch video: She said: “I’ve been loving the process of learning more about myself and others through different terms that open windows, those windows then turn into doors and then I arrive at a place to find all this cool stuff out there. “It’s a part of humanity now to have all these ceremonies of exclamation around coming out and renouncing (an identity) and celebrating that space for yourself.

“It’s a really sweet, human experience. I love getting to learn more about myself no matter the age or my experience.” The “Saved” star learnt to love her queer identity through having two moms and her queer sister and seeing “the whole spectrum”.

Related Video: Malone said: “I have a really supportive family and they’ve been that way for whatever, however or whoever I am or what I bring to the table. It’s all exciting and wonderful and perfectly great.”

