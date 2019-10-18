Jenna Dewan felt "blindsided" when Channing Tatum began dating Jessie J and she read about the romance online.
The "Step Up" actress - who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee - filed for divorce from the "Magic Mike" actor in October 2018, citing irreconcilable differences, and was later shocked to learn online that he'd moved on with the singer.
She revealed: "I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face-and over the internet, as it was happening.
"There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult
"It was quite a challenge to remain graceful; to say the least. That's when your real character comes out. Instead of reacting the way I wanted to...I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment? Had I not been practicing this way of life beforehand, I definitely wouldn't have handled this news very gracefully."