Jenna Dewan has legally dropped Channing Tatum's surname from her name.
The 'Flirty Dancing' host had been known as Jenna Dewan Tatum during the former couple's nine-year marriage, and although she asked to be professionally known as Jenna Dewan soon after their 2018 split, she still had her surname as Tatum from a legal standpoint.
And according to People magazine, courts agreed to let her drop Channing's surname on February 6, just days after she first filed court documents to request her name legally be reverted back to Jenna Dewan.
The news comes after the pair reached an agreement last month over custody of their six-year-old daughter Everly, which will see them share care 50/50 and work out a fair holiday schedule.
The former couple also agreed not to feature Everly in "any for-profit posts" on social media, which includes "sponsorships, advertisements, or any social media campaign without the other party's consent".