Jenna Dewan has revealed her tips for the festive season, and insisted people should just "let go" and make the most of the chance to enjoy themselves. With Christmas just weeks away, the 38-year-old star has revealed her tips for the holidays and admitted while she tries to find a balance she thinks it's important to "enjoy" the chance to treat yourself.

Speaking to E! News, she explained: "It's so boring but the only tip, the only thing that works for me, is if I'm going to go to a party and splurge and have treats, I just work out and keep it balanced.

"But also, you've gotta let go, it's holidays, just enjoy! And then in January we'll all see each other at the gym."

The star also opened up about how her own beauty regime has changed over the past five years since giving birth to her daughter Everly.

Asked what she'd do if she only had five minutes to do her makeup, she said: "That's actually what I have, if that. I always say that after Everly was born I have not once done my makeup outside of stop lights in five years."

Meanwhile, Jenna is dating again and "very happy" with new man Steve Kazee after splitting from husband Channing Tatum - whom she married in 2009 and shades Everly with - earlier this year.

She recently revealed her top tip to moving on from the romance was to allow herself time to "cry" over the lost love, and not "run away" from her feelings.

She said: "People are like, 'How do you get through this?' I didn't run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming."

Jenna and Channing confirmed in April that they were splitting up.

Their statement released at the time read: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends seeing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."