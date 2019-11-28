Jenna Dewan was reportedly "stunned" by Channing Tatum's request for a judge to draw up a holiday custody schedule for their daughter.
The "Magic Mike" actor finalised his divorce from the brunette beauty last week but a few days ago, he submitted paperwork asking for a number of decisions to be made about the care of six-year-old Everly, including monthly meetings with a counsellor to draw up the schedule, arrangements for travelling with her in the US without consent from the other parent, the use of a website to document information on her health, safety, welfare and education and confirmation that the youngster can be FaceTimed every day by the person she isn't currently in the care of.
However, according to TMZ, Jenna - who is expecting a baby with fiance Steve Kazee - had already signed off on the holiday schedule and there were times when she had been working and asked to change the plans but Channing refused.