Jennifer Aniston jokes about Brad Pitt divorce on final episode of Ellen’s show

Jennifer Aniston joked about her divorce from Brad Pitt on the last ever episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. The “Friends” star – who was the first guest to appear on the daytime talk show – gave some tips to Ellen about coping when your long-running TV gig ends by making a funny nod to her split from the “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” star in the early 00s.

After giving host Ellen DeGeneres a welcome mat emblazoned with ‘“Thanks for the Memories”, a hint to the “Welcome” mat she received on the premiere episode from the 64-year-old comedian. WATCH The 53-year-old actress said: “Well, I got a divorce and went to therapy. And then I did a movie called ‘The Break-Up’,” referencing the end to her marriage to the now 58-year-old actor.

Jennifer – who began dating Brad in 1998 – quipped: “I just kind of leaned into the end.” The “Away We Go” star has previously spoken about being “buddies” with the “Fight Club” star, who went on to marry 46-year-old actress Angelina Jolie, with whom he had six kids – Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old fraternal twins Vivienne and Knox – and since divorced. Jennifer said: "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends...And we speak."

Her comments came after they appeared to have great affectionate chemistry during a charity virtual reading of the cult classic “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”, where Jennifer called her ex “honey”. They greeted each other warmly, with Brad saying “Hi Aniston,” to which Jen replied: “Hi Pitt.” During the last show of the multi Emmy Award winning series – which also included appearances from Billie Eilish and P!NK – Ellen highlighted the progress in LGBTQIA+ representation on television.

She said: “Twenty years ago when we were trying to sell the show, no one thought that this would work. Not because it was a different kind of show, but because I was different. “When we started the show, I couldn’t say ‘gay.’ I was not allowed to say ‘gay.’ I say it at home a lot — you know, ‘What are we having for our gay breakfast?’ or ‘Pass the gay salt,’ or ‘Has anyone seen the gay remote?’ — but we couldn’t say ‘gay.’ “I couldn’t say ‘we’ because that would imply that I was with someone. Sure couldn’t say ‘wife,’ and that’s because it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married. Now I say ‘wife’ all the time,” before the camera flashed to show Portia Di Rossi, who she married in 2008.

