Jennifer Aniston will receive People's Icon award









Jennifer Aniston arrives at Variety's Power of Women on Friday, October 11, at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP A-lister, Jennifer Aniston will be receiving the People’s Icon of 2019 award at the E! People’s Choice Awards. E! made the announcement on October 17, saying that the multi award-winning actor and producer will be celebrated for her fan favourite performances in movies and television, including 2019’s Netflix hit "Murder Mystery", for which she is also nominated in the Female Movie Star of 2019 category. The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Monday, November 11 from 4am CAT, with E! Live From The Red Carpet: The E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 kicking off at 2am CAT on E! (DStv channel 124). “Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time. For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we’re honouring Jennifer Aniston with the People’s Icon of 2019,” said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital.



Aniston seamlessly transitioned from her girl-next-door, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning role as “Rachel Green” in "Friends", to an internationally recognised film powerhouse having starred in comedic pictures such as "Bruce Almighty", "Horrible Bosses", and "We’re the Millers", to dynamic hard-hitting dramas like her Golden Globe and SAG Award-nominated performance in "Cake". Aniston returns to television in the highly anticipated Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show", alongside Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon.

Meanwhile, the "Morning Show" star is set to become even more of a people’s icon, as she opened up her own Instagram account this week, with the hopes of showing a more positive side to social media.

Teasing the possibility of getting an account, she said: "[On social media] you can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there. [You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often. Maybe [I'll join]. You never know.”

Jennifer then created her account, and marked the occasion with her very first post, which featured a shot of the 'Friends' cast - including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - during a recent reunion to celebrate 25 years since the sitcom aired.

Alongside the blurry selfie, Jennifer wrote: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM (sic).”

However, once people got wind that she had joined the popular website, the application crashed temporarily due to the high number of follower requests.

In just four hours, the 'Horrible Bosses' star had gained 300,000 followers.