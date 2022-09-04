Jennifer Coolidge thought she was too fat for ‘The White Lotus’

Hollywood actress Jennifer Coolidge thought she was too fat to star in anthology television series “The White Lotus” until a friend gave her a pep talk and told her she would be out of her mind to pass up such an opportunity. The actress stars as Tanya McQuoid in the comedy series about a group of holidaymakers at a resort in Hawaii, but she had gained so much weight during the Covid lockdowns that she almost turned down the part, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “It was Covid, (I was) locked up with this very nice girl that I knew in New Orleans. She was sort of a friend (and) my house sitter. It was just very lonely times … and so she and I got obsessed with these vegan pizzas and we were eating a lot of them each day. “The number kept increasing. You can sort of numb out any worry you have in the world if you just eat another pizza … And not that I was 110 pounds (about 50kg) before, but somehow it led to my demise.” Watch video:

The “American Pie” star explained that when show creator Mike White presented her with the project, she didn't feel as if she was in “fighting shape” and only changed her mind when a friend told her she would be crazy to reject the part. She told People: “I was like, ‘I just don't think I can do that.’ I had no time, I can't work out!” It was sort of weird, it was not that big a difference from what I usually looked like, but somehow it became my excuse not to do it. For whatever reason, I didn't feel like I was in fighting shape.

Story continues below Advertisement