Jennifer Garner 'approves' of Ben Affleck rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner is said to be supportive of her ex-husband Ben Affleck dating Jennifer Lopez again. The “13 Going On 30” star - who has Violet, 13, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel with the “Argo“ actor - has nothing but kind words to say about Jennifer and is said to be happy for the exes who recently started spending time together.

A source told Us Weekly: "JLo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval. "JLo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.” The source also claimed the couple are "very much in love".

They said: "Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around. "They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal. They are very much in love." Jennifer, 49, was married to Ben for 13 years and tied the knot after a two-month engagement in June 2005.

They first got together in September 2004 and their divorce was made official in 2018. Singer and actress Jennifer, 51, first started seeing Ben in 2002, and they got engaged after two months of dating and split 18 months later.

Meanwhile, it's just been reported that Jennifer is planning a move to Los Angeles for a "fresh start" with the 48-year-old star. A source has claimed the “In The Morning' singer" is packing up her Miami rental" and will be looking for new schools for her 13-year-old twins Emme and Max - whom she has with third husband Marc Anthony - in California later this year. They told E! News: "She will be between LA and the Hamptons this summer, but LA will be her base.