Los Angeles - Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have agreed to shared custody of their nine-year-old son David Jr. "The Voice" coach and the former professional wrestler began their custody battle over their nine-year-old son David Jr. almost two years ago, and finally reached an agreement earlier this month, which will give them equal access to the youngster and prevent either of them from having a love interest stay the night when he is at the house.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the pair have agreed to a flexible custody arrangement, which will see them exchange schedules every two months and work out a rota for David Jr.

The documents state that they will not introduce David Jr to any romantic interests unless they are in a "serious, committed relationship" and "they will not have overnight guests of a romantic, intimate or dating nature stay overnight during his or her parenting time".

Jennifer has agreed to pay child support, although the exact amount has not been revealed.

David, 39, and Jennifer agreed to raise their son "in the Christian faith" and both must agree on the choice of public school for David Jr.

They have also decided that his school must be in Illinois and both parents have signed on to help with his homework and agreed not to remove him from school without warning.

The custody battle began in November 2017, when Jennifer split from her former fiancé and requested a protective order against him, after accusing the WWE commentator of pushing her while she was holding their son.

A source said at the time: "[They] have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months ... Jennifer's actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time."

David's attorney then alleged the 'Cats' actress had "decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute."

Jennifer, 37, was granted the protective order, but she later dropped the petition altogether.

Throughout the custody battle, both David - who denied pushing his former partner - and the 'Dreamgirls' star had filed a number of motions against each other, accusing one another of playing legal games.

At one point, Jennifer said she was worried David would kidnap their son, while he accused her of trying to defame him, arguing she had made creating negative press about him her priority, rather than protecting their only child.

Jennifer previously accused David of making their son scan the room with his iPad to see if there were men with her because he believed she was cheating, and also alleged he kept a firearm in their home.

David denied all allegations of abuse and harassment, and following a police investigation, he was cleared of any crimes.