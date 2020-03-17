Jennifer Lawrence restrains 'intruder'

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband restrained an alleged intruder on Sunday after the unnamed woman simply walked in through their front door. The "Silver Linings Playbook" actress and her spouse Cooke Maroney were at their Los Angeles home when an unnamed 23-year-old woman simply walked in through their unlocked front door, hoping to meet the Oscar-winning star. According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the couple were able to restrain the woman before both the police and security staff arrived. The woman was later arrested for misdemeanor trespass. Meanwhile, Emma Stone previously revealed her friendship with Jennifer started because they had the same "stalker".

The two actresses had bonded over text messages for over a year before they came face-to-face for the first time, and both women had a fleeting panic they were about to meet "John the Orchestra Guy" when they finally arranged to hang out.

Emma previously explained: "Jennifer Lawrence and I both had the same stalker, John the Orchestra Guy.

"He would text us both and say things like 'I'm running late on my way to the soundstage. Can you warm up the orchestra for me? Text me back and let me know you got this.'

"He wasn't really a stalker. He must have worked at a studio or something, because he had a lot of people's numbers.

"Jen and I texted for a year before we actually met. As she was driving to my house, she thought, 'Oh, my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy'? And I thought, 'Oh, my God, what if it's John the Orchestra Guy'?

"So Jen calls me and says, 'I just want to make sure you're not John the Orchestra Guy.' I wasn't. And we met. It's our adorable love story."