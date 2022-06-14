Jennifer Lopez almost quit showbiz after being mocked for curvy behind

Jennifer Lopez almost quit showbiz after she was mocked over her curvy behind. The singer and actress, 52, said she was propelled to fame at a time when the celebrity body ideal was super-skinny and said not fitting the mould contributed to pushing her to the verge of giving up her dreams.

She said: “There were many times where I was just like, ‘I think I’m just going to quit’. I had to really figure out who I was. And believe in that and not believe in anything else. “When I started working, the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, not a lot of curves. I grew up around women with curves so it was nothing I was ever ashamed of. “It was hard, when you think people think you’re a joke – like a punchline. But it wound up affecting things in a way that I never intended.”

Watch video: Lopez adds in her new documentary “Halftime”, which premieres today on Netflix, her fiancé Ben Affleck was shocked at the body scrutiny she was under, but she expected it as she was a female Latina. The actor, 49, is seen on the film saying about Lopez – dubbed “Jenny from the Block” and JLo: “I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’ And she said, ‘I’m Latina, I’m a woman, I expected this’.”

The documentary also follows Lopez in early 2020, and covers how she was livid she was forced that year to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira, 45. Lopez brands their joint show the “worst idea in the world” in her new one-off film, directed by Amanda Micheli, 42. The mum two, who shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53 – and who has scored 17 Top Ten singles, sold 80 million records and starred in almost 40 films including “Out of Sight” alongside George Clooney, 61 – said she was also ordered to compromise on using the performance to slam Donald Trump.

