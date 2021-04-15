Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirm split

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed they have split and are "better as friends". The couple admitted last month that they were working on their relationship but they have now decided to go their separate ways and have insisted they are "better as friends". In a joint statement released to “The Today Show”, they said of their decision to split: "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. we wish the best for each other and each other’s children." At the time of their split, it was revealed Jennifer and Alex were focusing on their children - Jennifer's 13-year-old twins Emme and Max and Alex's daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 - as they have all grown close.

At the time of their split, a source claimed they just "hit a rough patch" but were never fully broken up.

The insider added of the couple's relationship: "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together.

“They hit a rough patch. But they were not broken up ... She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and Covid but they want to try to stay together."

Jennifer and Alex have had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and even as late as January this year, Alex admitted he can't wait to marry Jennifer as he quipped "third time's the charm" as they prepared for the big day.

He said: "We tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by Covid-19. You know, they say in baseball, 'Third time's the charm,' so let's hope. It's been such a crazy year for her. So amazing.

“So many blessings. In the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, the inaugural."