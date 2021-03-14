Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'working through' things

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are "working through" things, despite claims they had ended their romance. The couple reportedly ended their two year engagement recently but they have hit back at split claims, insisting they are working through any differences they might have. In a joint statement, they told People magazine: "We are working through some things." And a source has claimed they just "hit a rough patch" but were never fully broken up. The insider added of the couple's relationship: "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch.

“But they were not broken up ... She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and Covid but they want to try to stay together."

Their comments come after a source claimed Jennifer and Alex split after four years together.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column on Friday: "He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season.

“She's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic."

The news came as a huge shock to fans as the couple were last seen together in the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is busy filming her movie, 'Shotgun Wedding'.

Jennifer and Alex have had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and even as late as January this year, Alex admitted he can't wait to marry Jennifer as he quipped "third time's the charm" as they prepared for the big day.

He said: "We tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by Covid-19.

“You know, they say in baseball, 'Third time's the charm,' so let's hope. It's been such a crazy year for her. So amazing.

“So many blessings. In the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, the inaugural."