Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'super happy'

“Marry Me” star Jennifer Lopez is "super happy" with Ben Affleck after they rekindled their romance. The 52-year-old star was joined by her boyfriend for the Los Angeles premiere of her romantic comedy “Marry Me” on Tuesday night and she said they're having a "good time" since rekindling their romance 18 years after calling off their engagement.

She told “Entertainment Tonight”: "It's a great date night. We're super happy. What can I tell you? We're just having a good time." Her comments come after she admitted while she "won't talk about it a lot", they're both glad to have "a second chance at real love". She told Rolling Stone magazine: "I won't talk about it a lot. We've both grown. We're the same, and we're different. And that's what's nice.

"Yeah… having a second chance at real love… yeah. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just — the game has changed." While they got back together last year almost two decades after their breakup, J-Lo admitted she is confident they are in a much better place this time, and she doesn't expect another breakup.