Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss through face masks at 2021 Met Gala

Fashion's biggest event returned with a bang on Monday night , with A-listers lining the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissed through their face masks at the 2021 Met Gala.

And several celebrity couples turned heads at the annual fashion fundraiser, which had the theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, including the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, and “Argo” actor, 49, who locked lips with their face coverings.

(28 PHOTOS) Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez attends the The 2021 Met Gala in New York City - September 13, 2021

Kim, meanwhile, turned up covered head-to-toe in a black outfit alongside Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, who teamed up with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's estranged husband Kanye West on the look, which covered her entire face and body.

Kim, 40, kept everyone guessing, with many speculating that the 'Hurricane' rapper, 44, was stood next to her in a matching outfit, but Vogue confirmed that it was in fact Demna, who recently collaborated with the pair on their fake wedding renewal looks at the hip-hop megastar's Chicago “Donda” listening party last month.