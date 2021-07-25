Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make relationship Instagram official

Finally putting all rumours to rest, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez on her birthday has made her relationship with Hollywood star Ben Affleck official on social media. Jennifer posted a set of pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram on Sunday. In one image, Jennifer and Ben can be seen passionately locking lips.

Ben and J-Lo, 51, are said to be "madly in love" and planning for a future together. An insider recently insisted the Hollywood stars - who were engaged between 2002 and 2004 but cancelled their planned wedding in 2003 due to "excessive media attention" before splitting just months later - are "the loves of each other's lives". A source said that Ben, 48, is "very happy" with Jennifer, 51, and that "she's wonderful for him".

An insider closer to J-Lo added: "They want to do everything they can to make this work." A source explained that the “Hustlers” star's 13-year-old twins Emme and Max are "slowly getting to know" the 'Justice League' actor as she houses hunts in Los Angeles – although they will continue to spend time in Miami with father Marc Anthony.