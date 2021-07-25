Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make relationship Instagram official
Share this article:
Finally putting all rumours to rest, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez on her birthday has made her relationship with Hollywood star Ben Affleck official on social media.
Jennifer posted a set of pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram on Sunday. In one image, Jennifer and Ben can be seen passionately locking lips.
"52...what it do..." she captioned the images, which currently has 5.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.
Even at 52, Jennifer looks every inch gorgeous in her latest photographs. She is seen flaunting her perfect hourglass body in a red and yellow tiny bikini paired with a yellow cover up and a straw hat.
Ben and J-Lo, 51, are said to be "madly in love" and planning for a future together.
An insider recently insisted the Hollywood stars - who were engaged between 2002 and 2004 but cancelled their planned wedding in 2003 due to "excessive media attention" before splitting just months later - are "the loves of each other's lives".
A source said that Ben, 48, is "very happy" with Jennifer, 51, and that "she's wonderful for him".
An insider closer to J-Lo added: "They want to do everything they can to make this work."
A source explained that the “Hustlers” star's 13-year-old twins Emme and Max are "slowly getting to know" the 'Justice League' actor as she houses hunts in Los Angeles – although they will continue to spend time in Miami with father Marc Anthony.
It was recently reported that Jennifer was "really excited" about rekindling the relationship when Ben reached out to her.
A source said: "When Ben reached out to J-Lo, she was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship. J-Lo has always had a love for Ben.
"Back in the day, Ben broke up with J-Lo because he was overwhelmed by the constant media attention and fame that the relationship brought, but now they are in an amazing place and have really learned what works for them as a couple."