Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'remain in touch'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still in touch with each other, after they were recently spotted together in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old pop star and Ben, 48 - who dated between 2002 and 2004 - reconnected during Jennifer's recent visit to Los Angeles and even enjoyed a days-long trip to Montana together earlier this month, and they've remained in touch with each other since then.

A source explained: "They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip."

Jennifer split from baseball star Alex Rodriguez after a four-year romance, and the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker is now said to be "excited" about her future.

The insider told People: "Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future."

Ben Affleck and JLo were spotted together today in Miami.



Jennifer and Ben - who split from Ana de Armas earlier this year - enjoyed their trip to Montana earlier this month and a source recently revealed that the Hollywood star reached out to her "as a friend".

The source said: "He was basically checking up on her."

In April, Jennifer and Alex announced they were ending their engagement, saying they are "better as friends".

The celebrity duo also insisted they will remain close and will continue to "support each other on our shared businesses and projects".

In a joint statement, they explained: "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children.

"Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."