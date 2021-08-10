Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spending lots of time together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "spending as much time together" this summer before work gets busy for them in the Autumn. The couple are back in Los Angeles after enjoying their European trip with their friends and kids and are keen to spend as much time as they can with one another now as they will be busy with work in Autumn.

A source told People magazine: "They are back in Los Angeles now after the most special trip to Europe. They are hanging out with their kids and friends. "They are having an amazing summer. They are spending as much time together as possible before they have separate work projects in the fall. Ben will be filming in Texas and Jennifer in Canada." 📸 | Ben Affleck and Jlo in Beverly Hills . pic.twitter.com/zoPfJTNCQI — best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) August 8, 2021 The 52-year-old actress is "fully committed" to Ben, but they aren't planning on getting married.

A source said recently: "They are fully committed to each other ... They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. “They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. “It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."

However, the pair are likely to move in together soon. An insider explained: ​"Their friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together. They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority."