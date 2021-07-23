Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went to Leah Remini's birthday party

Leah Remini shares a picture with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in her 51st birthday montage. The actress - who turned 51 last month - has shared a montage from her star-studded birthday bash on Instagram, and the video includes a snap of her with J-Lo and Ben.

The trio appear to be in a photo booth in the clip, as the 48-year-old actor has his arms around Leah and Jennifer. The couple are yet to comment on their rekindled romance and they haven't shared any posts together on social media. Alongside the video, Leah wrote: "Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday.

"I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me. "It’s been an interesting year, so this birthday meant a lot for many reasons. I love you family, I love you friends that have become family…" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini)

Meanwhile, Ben and J-Lo, 51, are said to be "madly in love" and planning for a future together. An insider recently insisted the Hollywood stars - who were engaged between 2002 and 2004 but cancelled their planned wedding in 2003 due to "excessive media attention" before splitting just months later - are "the loves of each other's lives". A source said that Ben, 48, is "very happy" with Jennifer, 51, and that "she's wonderful for him".

An insider closer to J-Lo added: "They want to do everything they can to make this work." A source explained that the “Hustlers” star's 13-year-old twins Emme and Max are "slowly getting to know" the 'Justice League' actor as she houses hunts in Los Angeles – although they will continue to spend time in Miami with father Marc Anthony.