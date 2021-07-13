Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's friends expect pair to move in together

Friends of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "wouldn't be surprised" if the pair move in together after rekindling their romance. The Hollywood stars have recently rekindled their romance after previously being engaged between 2002 and 2004 and friends of the duo expect their new relationship to keep moving forward.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "(Their) friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together. "They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard certainly done the same with Ben again this time around. "Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."

The pair had been set to wed back in 2003 but postponed their wedding due to "excessive media attention" before calling off their engagement the following year but the insider says the couple are now in an "amazing place". The source said: "When Ben reached out to J.Lo, she was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship. J.Lo has always had a love for Ben.