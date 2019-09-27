Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, Florida, next year.
The "On The Floor" hitmaker has announced that she will be taking to the stage with the 32-year-old Colombian singer at the major annual sporting extravaganza, which takes place in Miami, Florida, on February 2, 2020 and has teased that they will set the world on fire with what they have planned.
Taking to her Instagram account, the 50-year-old pop star uploaded a photograph of Shakira's body but cut off her head and wrote: "This is happening. 02.02.20"