Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to headline Super Bowl halftime show 2020







Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Picture: Instagram Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, Florida, next year. The "On The Floor" hitmaker has announced that she will be taking to the stage with the 32-year-old Colombian singer at the major annual sporting extravaganza, which takes place in Miami, Florida, on February 2, 2020 and has teased that they will set the world on fire with what they have planned. Taking to her Instagram account, the 50-year-old pop star uploaded a photograph of Shakira's body but cut off her head and wrote: "This is happening. 02.02.20"

She then shared a picture of the two of them together and captioned it: "Going to set the world on [three fire emojis] @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi (sic)"

Shakira posted the same image and said: "It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! @jlo #nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee (sic)."

Pepsi later confirmed the news by sharing: "Two Queens. First time together on stage...on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL."

Jennifer has been reported to be in talks to perform during the halfway point for a few months now but played suspiciously coy when she was asked about the rumours during a recent television interview.

Appearing on "Live with Kelly and Ryan", she told host Ryan Seacrest: "I don't know.

"I know everybody's asking me. They're starting to think I'm telling people things.

"I don't know anything yet!"

But the superstar didn't rule it out and admitted it would be "nice" to score the big music gig.

Jennifer, who has a home in Miami with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, said: "It's something we've talked about for many years, and, you know, it would be nice. It would be nice. I can't say I wouldn't love it."

The Super Bowl half-time slot has been filled by the likes of Beyonce, Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Destiny's Child in the past.