Jennifer Lopez doesn't think she and Ben Affleck will split up again and claims that intense media scrutiny “destroyed” their relationship the first time round The 52-year-old pop star originally dated Hollywood star Ben, 49, for a couple of years in the early 2000s before rekindling their romance in 2021 and hinted that she can't see another break up on the cards in the future.

She said: "I don't think we would have got back together if we thought [a breakup] was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years." The “Marry Me” actress went on to claim that "criticism" of their relationship behind their first breakup, noting that the intrusion "destroyed the relationship from the outside in."