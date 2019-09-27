Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have promised to bring "an explosion of fun and energy" to the Super Bowl Half-time Show in February.
The two singers were unveiled as the performers for the NFL showpiece game in Miami, Florida, on February 2, 2020, and 50-year-old Jennifer can't wait to take to the stage alongside her "dynamic" friend for a really "special" show.
She said: "This is gonna be so much fun! She's such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing.
"There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night. It's going to be an exciting show.
"That's what you can expect. When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!"