Actress Jennifer Lopez wears a creation as part of the Versace Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Picture: AP Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have promised to bring "an explosion of fun and energy" to the Super Bowl Half-time Show in February. The two singers were unveiled as the performers for the NFL showpiece game in Miami, Florida, on February 2, 2020, and 50-year-old Jennifer can't wait to take to the stage alongside her "dynamic" friend for a really "special" show. She said: "This is gonna be so much fun! She's such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing. "There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night. It's going to be an exciting show. "That's what you can expect. When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!"

However, the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker warned the 'Hustlers' actress not to give away too much about what they've got planned.

Speaking on "Thursday Night Football", the 42-year-old star said: "Don't spoil the surprise!"

Jennifer reassured her: "No none of the surprises! It's going to be the best Super Bowl ever! See you in Miami, mwah!"

The two superstars had revealed on Instagram on Thursday (26.09.19) that they were to take the coveted half-time slot.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jennifer uploaded a photograph of Shakira's body but cut off her head and wrote: "This is happening. 02.02.20"

She then shared a picture of the two of them together and captioned it: "Going to set the world on [three fire emojis] @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi (sic)"

Shakira posted the same image and said: "It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! @jlo #nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee (sic)."

Pepsi later confirmed the news by sharing: "Two Queens. First time together on stage...on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL."

The Super Bowl half-time slot has been filled by the likes of Beyonce, Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Destiny's Child in the past.