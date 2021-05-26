Jennifer Lopez 'smitten' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is “smitten” with Ben Affleck according to sources, who also say the reunited couple - who first dated almost two decades ago - are "giddy together".

The ‘Hustlers’ star recently rekindled her romance with the 48-year-old actor – whom she previously dated almost two decades ago – after splitting from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.

And sources have now said Jennifer couldn’t be happier in her new romance, especially after seeing how Ben has “stepped up” since the last time they dated.

The insider told E! News: “Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He's really making a huge effort. J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him.

“It's comforting to her and she is smitten. They are giddy together and you can tell she's really happy."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported the 51-year-old singer and the ‘Justice League’ star - who dated between 2002 and 2004 - have kept in touch every day since they took a trip to Montana together earlier this month.

A source explained: "They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip.

“Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future."

In April, Jennifer and Alex announced they were ending their engagement, saying they are "better as friends".

The celebrity duo also insisted they will remain close and will continue to "support each other on our shared businesses and projects".

In a joint statement, they explained: "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children.

"Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."