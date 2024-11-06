Jennifer Lopez stops fan interaction after Diddy-related questions

Jennifer Lopez recently faced a moment she probably didn’t see coming during a fan meet-and-greet in Los Angeles. While happily signing autographs after attending the “Unstoppable” screening at AFI FEST 2024, the singer and actress quickly changed her tune when someone asked about her former boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who’s currently entangled in a serious legal battle.

Lopez and Diddy dated in the late '90s and early 2000s, making headlines as one of Hollywood’s top couples for a short time. But when a fan asked about the latest accusations against Diddy, JLo’s response was swift and telling. “JLo, do you have any comments about P. Diddy and the allegations?” one fan called out. Without a word, Lopez stopped signing, turned and walked away, leaving some disappointed fans behind her pleading, “Don’t leave!”

Jennifer Lopez hit with Diddy questions while signing autographs! 👀 pic.twitter.com/aA8D4eOEf4 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 31, 2024 Ojani Noa, Lopez’s first husband, recently made headlines after an appearance on Despierta America, where he revisited the circumstances of his brief marriage to Lopez, and pointed fingers at Diddy. Noa, who was married to Lopez from 1997 to 1998, claimed that Diddy played a direct role in their split.

“Part of that divorce was Diddy's fault,” he explained. At the time, Lopez had just launched her music career, landing a significant deal with Sony. Noa recalled how Diddy was brought on to help produce some of the tracks on her debut album, On the 6. That, he said, was the start of the end. “When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy, who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album," Noa shared.

"That’s where the cheating, the lies, the separation started.” As Lopez’s music career took her from Miami to New York, Noa claimed he often stayed behind in Los Angeles to focus on his restaurant business, and the physical distance between them only intensified the strain. “There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the cheating started,” he said.