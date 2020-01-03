"On The Floor" hitmaker Jennifer Lopez has teased "the best Super Bowl ever" as she prepares to co-headline the halftime show with Shakira.
The 50-year-old singer will be teaming up with Shakira for the halftime show on February 2, and she revealed rehearsals started last month as the duo are plotting something special.
Keeping any actual details under wraps, she told "Entertainment Tonight": "I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing.
"I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited.
"It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever."