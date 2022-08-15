Jennifer Lopez tells Britney Spears to 'stay strong'

The 40-year-old pop star has become embroiled in an ongoing feud with her ex-husband Keven Federline - with whom she has Sean, 16, and 15-year-old Preston - after he claimed to media outlets that her sons had "chosen" not to see her in recent weeks and took to social media on Saturday to urge her followers to take advice J. Lo gave to her fans ahead of her Super Bowl performance in 2020.

Alongside an image of the pair posing together at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, Spears wrote on Instagram: "As Jennifer Lopez once said 'You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice'.

“I'm here to share that freedom is a state of mind! In a world where you have the right to use your feet…heart… mouth… eyes…and body…to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal !!!"(sic)