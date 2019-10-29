Jennifer Lopez's impactful Super Bowl performance









Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Governors Awards on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Jennifer Lopez wants to create an "impactful" Super Bowl performance alongside her friend Shakira. The "On The Floor" hitmaker is performing at the iconic halftime show alongside Shakira and both of them are deep in the planning stages to create a perfect show. She said: "I have been doing a lot of meetings about the Super Bowl, been prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together. Shakira and I have spoken a few times already. She's putting her thing together, I'm putting my thing together, thinking about who we want to join us on stage, if we want that ... "We are super excited. We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody. We want to bring everybody together. That's the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that's what I think our main goal is." And Jennifer is excited about sharing the stage with Shakira.

She told Extra: "There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night."

Meanwhile, the singing duo previously promised to bring "an explosion of fun and energy" to the Super Bowl half-time show.

